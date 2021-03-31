Meals perfect for lockdowns

1 of 6

AS WE find ourselves in yet another lockdown, we begin to accept that there’s only so much one can do with yet another can of corned beef. To make things more interesting, Jolly, the brand of canned vegetables by local company FlyAce, has a list of recipes that utilizes their product lines of canned mushrooms, corn, asparagus, pimientos, and other vegetables. The kids will surely benefit from the added nutrition.

While most of the recipes from Jolly use pork or chicken, to fit in with the Lenten season one is welcome to omit the meat in the dishes and proceed with cooking. One can also substitute tofu, textured vegetable protein, or seafood instead.

The recipes come from Jolly’s website, jolly.com.ph. Meatless modifications are our own. — JLG

Chopsuey

In this recipe, tofu can be used instead of the pork, or you can fry your own fish fillets and add those to the dish instead.

250 grams pork, lean, cut into thin strips (or 250 grams tofu, cut into cubes, or 500 grams white fish, deboned and sliced into fillets)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, ground

3 tablespoon canola oil

1 piece onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 stalk celery, peeled and diced

1 piece carrot, peeled and cut into thin diagonal slices

1 can whole mushrooms, drained and cut in half (400 grams)

1 can cream of mushroom soup

100 ml water

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 can asparagus cuts, drained (425 grams)

1 cup water chestnuts, drained and sliced

1 head cabbage, small, cut into wedges

Procedure:

1. Season pork with salt and pepper. If not using pork, season tofu with salt. In the case of a fish substitute, season the fish with salt and pepper, and dredge it with a little flour and cornstarch.

2. Heat one tablespoon canola oil in a pan. Stir-fry pork until it turns brown, then set it aside. For tofu and fish, simply fry them and turn once they turn brown, set aside.

3. In the same pan, add the remaining canola oil then sauté the onion, garlic, celery, carrots, and mushrooms.

4. Add cream of mushroom soup (mixed with 100 ml water), soy sauce, asparagus cuts, water chestnuts, cabbage and the fried pork/fish/tofu.

5. Simmer until vegetables are cooked.

Garlic Mushrooms

This one uses no meat at all, but it serves more as a side dish instead of a main course. To make it into a main course, simply saute some shrimps before adding in the mushrooms.

Procedure:

1 can whole mushroom, 400 grams drained

1 head garlic, minced

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoon soy sauce or liquid seasoning

Optional: 250 grams shrimp

1. Heat pan over low heat. Add canola oil and minced garlic. Saute until fragrant. If using shrimp, stir-fry the peeled shrimp first, and then add the garlic.

2. Add whole mushrooms and soy sauce. Toss until mushrooms are coated with oil and garlic.

3. Sprinkle chopped parsley.

Tips:

•Cook the mushrooms in batches so they brown properly.

•For an added but more rewarding step, simmer the shrimp heads to make a stock. Make a roux by cooking some flour in the dish, then add the shrimp stock to make a rich sauce.

Chicken and Young Corn Stirfry

One can substitute tofu for chicken in this dish; just fry the tofu beforehand to give it a firmer texture. One can serve this atop either noodles or rice.

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons ginger, grated or minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped green onions

900 grams boneless chicken breast, sliced

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1/2 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 piece carrot, sliced

1 1/2 cups snow peas

1 can young corn, drained (425 grams) salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

•Heat canola oil in a wok. Sauté the ginger, garlic, and green onions until fragrant.

•Add the chicken pieces. Stir-fry until it turns brown.

•Put oyster sauce, sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and chicken broth into the pan. Stir and let it simmer.

•Add vegetables and young corn cuts. Cook for five to eight minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Mushroom and Tuna Pasta

A relatively healthy meal, despite its indulgent taste.

6 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 can mushrooms, Pieces and Stems 198 grams (drained and sliced)

1 cup Whole Corn Kernels

1 cup Olive Oil

1 can tuna chunks in oil, drained

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

200 grams spaghetti, cooked according to package instructions

1 bunch basil salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. In a pan over medium heat, saute garlic, mushrooms, and corn for about 1-2 minutes in olive oil.

2. Add the flaked tuna chunks and grated Parmesan cheese then cook for another one to two minutes.

3. Toss in cooked spaghetti and basil. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

4. Remove from heat and transfer to serving plates. Top with more grated Parmesan cheese and basil. Serve with freshly-toasted garlic bread.

Colorful Frittatas

One can serve this on Easter breakfast. (What else will you do with all the unpainted Easter eggs?)

6 eggs, large

1/2 teaspoon sachet chicken powder (2.5 grams)

1 tablespoon olive oil (15 ml)

2 pieces leeks, thinly sliced (30 grams)

1/4 cup bell pepper (60 grams)

1 cup blanched and chopped pechay (bok choi), include the white part (50 grams)

1 can green peas, drained (155 grams)

1/4 cup whole corn kernel (60 grams)

1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese (60 grams)

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper (2 grams)

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and powder seasoning.

2. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium flame. Add the leeks, bell pepper, pechay, green peas, and whole corn kernels.

3. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables, swirl the pan. Add the cheese and pepper. Shake the pan occasionally to keep the edges from sticking. Cook until the eggs are set around the edges but soft and runny in the center, about three to five minutes

4. Transfer to a plate and cut into wedges. Serve warm

Meanwhile, for snacks and for desserts, one can use these recipes for Jolly Corn Bites and Jolly Maja Mais. These recipes are vetted by actress Jolina Magdangal. In a press release from Jolly, of which she is the new face, she says, “There were instances when I didn’t know what to serve Pele (her child) anymore. And you know how kids are, they don’t like having the same thing. It’s a good thing there’s Jolly Corn!” These recipes appear on the side of a can of Jolly Corn.

Jolly Corn Bites

1 can whole corn kernels, drained

1/2 tablespoon butter

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon cheese powder

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Procedure:

•Heat butter in a pan. Add chopped garlic and saute over low heat until the garlic turns light brown.

•Add corn kernels, and toss in the cheese powder.

•Transfer in cups and top with more cheese powder and chopped parsley.

Jolly Maja Mais

2-1/2 cups coconut milk

1 can evaporated milk (370 ml)

1 cup cornstarch

1 cup sugar

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1 can whole corn kernels, drained

Procedure:

•Combine coconut milk, evaporated milk, cornstarch, sugar, cheese, and corn in a mixing bowl and stir thoroughly.

•Place in a large saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thick.

•Pour into small containers. Cool, then refrigerate until firm.

4. Top with latik or more grated cheese. (Latik is formed when coconut milk is cooked until it releases its natural oils. The remaining curds are the latik.)