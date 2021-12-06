Select McDonald’s branches served as temporary vaccination sites, reallocated purchased AstraZeneca doses to partner LGUs

In its bid to reinforce the importance of vaccination not just for the safety of its employees but of the community, McDonald’s Philippines participated in the recently concluded National Vaccination Days (Bayanihan, Bakunahan) held last November 29 – December 1, 2021. The simultaneous vaccination drive which was held in multiple vaccination venues had a target of administering 9 million first doses.

With the goal of providing accessible venues and increasing the number of vaccinated Filipinos around the country, McDonald’s Philippines converted a portion of the 14 stores that participated in Quezon City and Pasay for NCR, San Jose Mindoro and Masbate in Luzon 4A and 5, Bacolod and Cagayan De Oro, Iligan, Butuan and Zamboanga for Mindanao as vaccination venues. These stores that were used as temporary vaccination sites were able to administer an average of more than 400 doses per day. Administration of the vaccine was done by medical personnel and representatives from the Department of Health and the assigned LGU.

To ensure everyone’s safety, McDonald’s laid out strict health and safety protocols for both vaccine recipients and regular customers. A 3-step process was followed for vaccine recipients starting with registration, recipients were then transferred to the jab administration where they were screened, counseled and administered with the vaccine. After getting jabbed, they were then moved to the party area for observation.

“We are happy to have had the opportunity to partner with the DOH and the different LGUs in our bid to help communities have an easier and convenient access to vaccines. Through the conversion of our stores to temporary vaccination sites, we were also able to make good use and maximize our spaces,” said McDonald’s Philippines President & CEO Kenneth S. Yang.

Re-allocating company-purchased vaccines

With its active participation in the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat program of the government to boost vaccine participation, the QSR giant has also reallocated more than 6,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses that were initially purchased for its employees through the tripartite agreement to partner LGUs. The LGUs that received these doses are Bataan Province, Vigan, Cotabato, Olongapo, Palawan, Leyte, Manila, and Marikina, while also donating to the Philippine Red Cross in San Fernando, La Union and to the National Task Force (NTF) based in Clark Freeport Zone with more vaccine doses to be reallocated to additional LGUs in the coming weeks.

McDonald’s was able to re-allocate these vaccine doses given its high vaccination rate. To date, 100% of crew and managers in NCR are fully vaccinated, with Luzon at 98% and 95% for Visayas and Mindanao.

“At McDonald’s, our overall commitment has and will always be the safety of people. We believe that in order for the country to recover and rebound, we, members of the private sector have a responsibility to encourage and support more Filipinos to get vaccinated, by maximizing our resources and partnering with the government to reach more members of our community,” Yang shared.

Whether dine-in, delivery, or ride thru, customers are assured that their food is safely prepared by fully vaccinated employees who work in a safe environment while following stringent global food quality standards. To stay updated, please visit McDonald’s website at www.mcdonalds.ph for more information.

