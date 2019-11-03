Mazda unveils 2020 CX-5

By Manny N. de los Reyes

MAZDA announced recently the entry of a new variant in the Mazda CX-5 model range as it formally introduced the 2020 model year lineup of its premium five-seat crossover. With the Mazda CX-5 2.0-liter Front-Wheel Drive Sport, customers may now enjoy “all options” specifications previously available only in the CX-5’s two all-wheel drive variants (the 2.5-liter All-Wheel Drive Sport Gas and the 2.2-liter All-Wheel Drive Sport Diesel).

“We are pleased to launch an all-new variant in the Mazda CX-5 range which will allow consumers to enjoy the model’s premium features at a more affordable price,” shares Steven Tan, president and CEO of Mazda Philippines. He adds, “Since its introduction in 2012, the Mazda CX-5 has been our third best-selling model with close to 5,600 units sold so far. We believe that by introducing more top-of-the-line features in front-wheel drive trim, we can provide a more luxurious and premium driving experience for an even wider market.”

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-G lineup features enhancements in its suspension designed to deliver an even more supple and better-controlled ride. These include larger front dampers, improved rear suspension geometry, and new shock- and vibration-absorbing urethane material.

Interior design elements that elevate the premium feel of the cabin towards the brand’s next-generation direction were likewise introduced for the 2020 model year. Like the 2.5-liter AWD Sport variants, the 2.0-liter FWD Sport also features a new 7-inch TFT reconfigurable instrument cluster display to provide needed vehicle information as preferred by the driver.

Also new for 2020 are the updated air-conditioning system controls that are now similar to the latest Mazda6 and all-new Mazda3’s layout. The Mazda Connect infotainment system now comes with Apple Car Play and Android Auto smartphone mirroring across the 2020 Skyactiv-G range while the 2.0-liter FWD Sport now also features a 10-speaker Bose Premium Sound System, similar to what is standard in the CX-5 AWD Sport gas and diesel variants.









New black leather seats with orange trim in the AWD and FWD Sport enhance the dynamic luxury feel of both variants. Now also featuring a memory function, the FWD Sport is at par with its i-Activ All-Wheel Drive-equipped sibling in terms of convenience features. And for the first time in a 2.0-liter Mazda CX-5, the power tailgate now comes standard with the FWD Sport.

Both 2020 Mazda CX-5 AWD and FWD Sport variants are equipped with Adaptive Front-Lighting LED system and 360-degree view cameras. They also both come standard with front and rear parking sensors to aid in maneuvering in tight spaces, as well as Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

For model year 2020, the Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-G lineup will be made available with the following prices:

2.0-Liter FWD Pro — P1,730,000

2.0-Liter FWD Sport — P1,890,000

2.5-Liter AWD Sport — P1,990,000

The current Mazda CX-5 AWD Sport Diesel featuring Mazda’s advanced 2.2-Liter Skyactiv-Diesel engine, continues to be priced at P2,230,000.