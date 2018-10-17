Mayors in Mindanao’s 3 major cities running for re-election

1 of 3

INCUMBENT MAYORS in three of Mindanao’s major cities — Cagayan de Oro, General Santos (GenSan), and Davao — have filed their respective Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) for another term in office. Last Monday, GenSan Mayor Ronnel C. Rivera made his bid for a third and last term under the local party People’s Champ Movement Gensan (PCM GenSAn). Davao’s Sara Duterte-Carpio also filed on Oct. 15 under the regional Hugpong ng Pagbabago party, which she founded and was accredited by the Commission on Elections earlier this year. She is gunning for a second term. In Cagayan de Oro, Mayor Oscar S. Moreno filed his CoC yesterday, the last day of filing. Mr. Moreno, now on his second term, is a member of the ruling national PDP-Laban party. Under the country’s 2018 competitiveness index, these three ranked the highest among highly urbanized cities in Mindanao with Davao in 4th place, Cagayan de Oro in 6th, and GenSan, 14th.