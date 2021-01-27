Maynilad realigns 6.7-kilometers of pipes for gov’t infra projects

WEST ZONE water provider Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has completed the replacement and realignment of 6.7 kilometers of water pipelines in 2020 to assist ongoing government infrastructure projects.

In a statement on Tuesday, the concessionaire said primary and secondary pipelines were reconfigured in portions of Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, and Las Piñas.

The reconfiguration is to give way for ongoing construction works such as the construction of the Philippine National Railways North, Metro Rail Transit Line 7, and Light Rail Transit Line 1 extension, which aim to help improve the travel of commuters.

Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado said the reconfiguration of the pipelines is needed to avoid delay in the said government projects.

“We strive to support by accommodating requests to realign some of our existing pipelines, with due consideration to Maynilad customers whose water supply may be temporarily affected by such realignments, as well as to motorists who pass by our construction sites,” Mr. Estrellado said.

Maynilad provides water to areas in the west zone of the National Capital Region such as Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, Manila, Makati, and Quezon City, as well as parts of Cavite province including Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave