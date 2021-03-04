Maynilad plans to complete three sewage treatment plants in 2021

WEST ZONE water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is eyeing to finish the construction of its three new sewage treatment plants within 2021.

Maynilad said in a statement on Wednesday that the three treatment plants are capable of providing sewerage service to around 700,000 residents in Muntinlupa City and Valenzuela City.

According to the water provider, the treatment plants currently being established in barangays Cupang and Tunasan in Muntinlupa and Brgy. Marulas in Valenzuela are capable of treating 126,000 cubic meters of wastewater daily.

The water provider said that it had invested P7.15 billion for the three new sewage treatment plants and their accompanying conveyance systems. The plants will augment the 22 Maynilad wastewater facilities that are operating in its west zone concession.

The 22 wastewater facilities that are operated by Maynilad have a total treatment capacity of 664,000 cubic meters per day.

“We are glad that these new sewage treatment plants and conveyance systems are finally nearing completion. While pandemic-related constraints continue to hinder our manpower deployment, we will strive to get these new facilities running and serving communities within the year,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

Maynilad provides water to areas in the west zone of the National Capital Region such as Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, Manila, Makati, and Quezon City, as well as parts of Cavite province including Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

