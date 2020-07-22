Maynilad-De Los Santos Medical Center RT-PCR testing center inaugurated

Maynilad Water Services, Inc., together with De Los Santos Medical Center (DLSMC), recently inaugurated the Maynilad-DLSMC RT-PCR Testing Center at the DLSMC grounds in Quezon City. The construction of the facility was a result of a Php 15-M donation by Maynilad in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which affects the lives of Filipinos nationwide. The inauguration was graced by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan and Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc. (MPHHI) Chairman Augusto P. Palisoc, Jr.

Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez expressed gratitude for the support given by the holding company in the building of the facility. “I would like to thank MVP (Manuel V. Pangilinan) and the MVP group of hospitals for allowing Maynilad to contribute its own share in the MVP group objective of doubling the group’s COVID testing capacity. De Los Santos Medical Center is a proven reliable partner of Maynilad. We will continue to step up our health program for our employees and for the community.”

Once operational, the Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory will be capable of contributing an additional capacity of up to 200 RT-PCR confirmatory tests per day.

“We will have the ability to isolate and care for patients better and more quickly. This can significantly impact the mitigation of the spread of the virus in the community.As we face our new normal, we will continue to ensure that our patients have access to quality care and the basics they need to be healthy,” says DLSMC President and CEO Raul C. Pagdanganan.

MPIC Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan also recognized the frontliners working in the different hospitals and companies under the MPIC group. “It’s very important for us, the group, to show that despite the pandemic, we would be reporting to the office or hospital to show that we are committed in delivering the service that the people need.Part of the increased cases of the virus is due to lack of tracking and tracing that would be very important to contain the virus.My thanks to Mayniladfor this laboratory.I think that’s what this country needs.”

Both Maynilad and DLSMC are companies under Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), with DLSMC as one of 16 hospitals under Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc.









