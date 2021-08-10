Mavericks’ Luka Dončić agrees to five-year, $207-M deal

DALLAS Mavericks superstar guard Luka Dončić agreed to terms on a five-year, $207-million supermax rookie extension, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

The Mavericks announced they will hold a news conference Tuesday in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Dončić and agent Bill Duffy, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd are expected to participate.

Dončić, 22, is eligible for the designated rookie max extension since he’s been voted first-team All-NBA on two occasions.

“Today is a dream come true,” Dončić told ESPN in a statement. “The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans. — Reuters