Masvidal steps in to challenge Usman for UFC welterweight title

SIDETRACKED after one of the protagonists in its headlining fight was rendered a no-go after testing positive for COVID-19, “UFC 251” is once again on track with Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal stepping in just six days’ notice to challenge reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship champ Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

A landmark event happening on the “UFC Fight Land” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on July 12 (Manila time), UFC 251 was supposedly between Mr. Kamaru (16-1) and Brazilian Gilbert Burns. But the latter tested for COVID-19 last week, derailing his quest for the title.

In came Mr. Masvidal (35-13) who did not make it a secret that he was eyeing the welterweight belt.

Mr. Masvidal, 35, enters the title fight on a three-contest winning streak, the last one over Nate Diaz (TKO/doctor stoppage) in November last year. He is out to seize the welterweight title from Mr. Kamaru, 33, and end the latter’s 11-fight winning streak in the UFC.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” captured the welterweight title in March 2019 by defeating erstwhile champion Tyron Woodley. He successfully defended his belt for the first time against Colby Covington last December by way of TKO (punches) in the fifth round.

Also part of UFC 251 is the featherweight title clash between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, bantamweight Petr Yan against Jose Aldo, women’s strawweight Jessica Andrade versus Rose Namajunas, and women’s flyweight Amanda Ribas versus Paige VanZant.

UFC 251 will be broadcast on FOX Sports. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









