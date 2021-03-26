Marupok’ is Best Song at 11th Himig tilt

1 of 2

OUT OF 12 original compositions which made it to the finals, a song about easily developing feelings for someone was named Best Song at the Himig 11th Edition (Himig Handog).

Hosted by Edward Barber, Jayda, and Jona, the finals night for the songwriting contest was streamed via ktx.ph on Mar. 21. Organized by ABS-CBN Corp. and its music subsidiary Star Records, Himig Handog was held annually from 2000 to 2003, and revived in 2013.

The winning song, titled “Marupok,” was composed by Danielle Balagtas and performed by singer KZ Tandingan.

“I wanted this to be a symbolism [sic] for a girl who is labeled as ‘marupok’ (fragile) to remember that we all have the capacity to grow and be empowered women,” Ms. Balagtas said in a statement. As the grand prize winner, Ms. Balagtas is receiving a cash prize of P300,000, as well as a house and lot.

The song — which begins with the line: “Huwag kang kakatok kung hindi ka rin papasok (Do not knock if you are not going to enter)” — was inspired by someone the songwriter was obsessed with.

“‘Marupok’ is a song that’s closest to who I am as an artist, so if it didn’t become a finalist for Himig, this would definitely still be part of my album. It sounded like it was meant for me,” Ms. Tandingan, who also performed Himig’s Best Song in 2014, Edwin Marollano’s “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako,” said in a statement.

“[Her] (Ms. Tandingan’s) beauty, her uniqueness and artistry gives so much flavor to the song,” Ms. Balagtas said in a video.

The song’s music video, directed by Gelo Yellow, also won the MYX Choice for Best Music Video special award, which comes with a P25,000 cash prize.

Brothers John Francis and Jayson Franz Pasicolan’s composition, “Kahit Na Masungit,” was named second Best Song, which comes with a P200,000 prize. The song was originally recorded by Jeremy G and Kyle Echarri, but Bugoy Drilon performed it live on finals night.

The third Best Song went to 2019 Best Song winner Dan Tañedo’s entry titled, “Ibang Planeta,” interpreted by ZILD. The prize comes with P150,000.

Kenneth Reodica’s “Ang Hirap Maging Mahirap” and Daryl Cielo’s “Kulang Ang Mundo” were named fourth and fifth Best Song, respectively, which come with cash prizes of P100,000 and P80,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, SJ Gandia’s “Tinadhana Sa ’Yo,” interpreted by Zephanie, bagged two special awards: the MOR Entertainment Choice and TFC’s Global Choice.

David Mercado’s “Kahit Kunwari Man Lang,” interpreted by Agsunta and Moira Dela Torre, was the Most Streamed Song, while Mariah Moriones’ “Tabi-Tabi Po,” interpreted by JMKO, bagged the Himig TikTok Choice after garnering 8,179 votes on TikTok.

The Himig 11th Edition compilation album can be found on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/0wRJCialEivD3FdxS78nN0?fbclid=IwAR15zMSC1R_4Ept93VAnObpE-znJAiAZccD3lFRuVgnonG1D3ZzjtNxfBtY). — MAPS