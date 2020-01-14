Martin del Rosario, Mystified top Pinoy winners at Asian TV Awards

1 of 2

FILIPINO actor Martin del Rosario and iflix original movie Mystified won Best Leading Male Performance (Digital Category) and Best Single Drama or Telemovie, respectively at the 24th Asian Television Awards held over Jan. 10 to 12 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila, Pasay City.

“I told myself to be nominated itself is already enough, to be recognized all over Asia… but the biggest blessing for me is the opportunity to represent my country, the Philippines,” Mr. Del Rosario, who won for his work in Born Beautiful, said during his acceptance speech.

Aside from those two top awards, the Philippines also took home Best Theme Song Award for Kris Lawrence and Krizza Neri’s “Alanganin” from the animated series Barangay 143. The song beat four other songs from the Philippines, including three other songs from the same show.

Barangay 143, touted as the first Filipino anime and created by Synergy 88 Entertainment Media Inc. and GMA Network Inc. also went home with the Best 2D Animated Program award beating out India’s Little Singham from Discovery Communications India.

“This is a great honor for us from Synergy 88 Entertainment Media Inc. It was a tough ride… this award is not just for us but to all the talented Filipino animators out there,” Jan Kristoffer Enriquez, programs manager at Synergy 88, said during his acceptance speech.

Other winners include Taiwanese actor William Hsieh (Best Actor in a Leading Role) for First Love, Thai actress Tisanart Sornsuek (Best Actress in a Leading Role) for True Life of a Drama Queen, Thai actor Attaphan Poonsawat (Best Actor in a Supporting Role) for The Gifted, and Thai actress Anyarin Terethanapat (Best Actress in a Supporting Role) for Loop of Vengeance.









Korean drama series Sky Castle went home with Best Drama Series.

ABS-CBN News Channel anchor Catherine Yap-Wang won her fourth Asian Television Awards trophy after being named as the Best News Presenter or Anchor for her work in Market Edge with Cathy Yang. Ms. Yap-Yang previously won Best TV Newscaster for three straight years (2001 to 2003).

Businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan was given a special award for his Outstanding Contribution to Asian Television. Mr. Pangilinan is the chairman of television network TV5.

“It’s a validation of a journey [which started] about a decade ago, many thought as foolish to embark. We invested as a third player in a two-network town at the crux of unpredictable times and rapid seismic changes in content creation, consumption, and human behavior,” Mr. Pangilinan said in a speech read by TV5 CEO Jane Basas, during the ceremony.

Below is the full list of winners at the Asian Television Awards:

• Cable/Satellite Network of the Year: Line Company Thailand

• Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year: China Global Television

• Best Direction (Fiction): Jeevan Nathan (Avenue 14)

• Best Actor in a Leading Role: William Hsieh (First Love)

• Best Actress in a Leading Role: Tisanart Sornsuek (True Life of a Drama Queen)

• Best Host/Presenter — Digital: Panirin Tumwattana (Little Nirin)

• Best Entertainment Presenter/Host: Alana Nichols (Follow Alana)

• Best Adaption of an Existing Format: Masterchef Junior Thailand Season 1

• Best Reality Show: My Kitchen Rules Australia

• Best Original Digital Drama Series: The Deadline

• Best Digital Fiction Program/Series: Social Syndrome

• Best Leading Male Performance — Digital: Martin del Rosario (Born Beautiful)

• Best Leading Female Performance — Digital: Chanya McClory (The Deadline)

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Attaphan Poonsawat (The Gifted)

• Best Actress in Supporting Role: Anyarin Terethananpat (Loop of Vengeance)

• Best Single Drama or Telemovie: Mystified

• Best Drama Series: Skycastle

• Best Theme Song: “Alanganin” by Kris Lawrence and Krizza Neri (Barangay 143)

• Award for Outstanding Contribution to Asian Television Performing Arts: Anggun

• Award for Outstanding Contribution to Asian Television: Manny Pangilinan

TECHNICAL AND CREATIVE AWARDS:

• Best Documentary Program (one-off/special): Is Australia Sexist?

• Best Documentary Series: China From Above 2

• Best Natural History or Wildlife Program: Orang Utan Jungle School

• Best Single News Story/Report (10 mins or less): Giant Clams-Nature’s Climate Archive

• Best News Program: Sunaina’s Story

• Best News Presenter or Anchor: Cathy Yang, Market Edge with Cathy Yang

• Best Social Awareness Program: Planet Healers

• Best Current Affairs Presenter: Andini Effendi, Q&A Metro TV

• Best Current Affairs Program: Kerala Floods — The Human Story

• Best Comedy Program: The Family Law Season 3

• Best Lifestyle Program: The Spirit of Zen

• Best Infotainment Program: Mega Icons

• Best Entertainment Program (One off/Annual): 2018-2019 Jiangsu Satellite TV New Year’s Eve Concert

• Best General Entertainment Program: SASUKE Ninja Warrior 2018

• Best Original Digital Entertainment Program: Super Nova Games

• Best Children’s Program: Bodypedia Baby

• Best Preschool Program: Didi & Friends

• Best 2D Animated Program: Barangay 143

• Best 3D Animated Program: Treehouse Detectives

• Best Live Sports Coverage: Australian PGA Championships 2018

• Best Sports Program: Go Top Heroes

• Best Sports Presenter/Commentator: Michael O’Dwyer (Live@HWWC HSBC Singapore 2019)

• Best Talk Show: Koffee with Karan Season 6

• Best Game/Quiz Program: Boom! Vietnam

• Best Music Program: The Producer

• Best Music Video: “Sandcastles” by Olinda Cho

• Best Influencer Content/Series: Stupid Man Smartphone-Singapore

• Best Branded Content (>15 mins): Prison Rat

• Best Branded Content (<15 mins): Queensway: Home of Football

• Best Branded Marketing Content: Mitsubishi Adventure with National Geographic

• Best Digital Non-Fiction Program/Series: Painted Love: Our Story

• Best Scriptwriting for Web Series: The Deadline

• Best Cinematography: Kumar Subramanyam (Breaking Point — Haws)

• Best Original Screenplay: Ekacahai Uekrongtham (Bangkok Love Stories: Plead)

• Best Editing: Zhou Quan, Life Matters Season 2

• Best Direction (Non-Fiction): Prabhu Asgadnkar (Breaking Point — Haws)

— Zsarlene B. Chua

















