MARINA lifts freeze on accrediting maritime training courses, assessment centers

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) said it lifted the moratorium on the accreditation of maritime training courses and assessment centers.

MARINA Administrator Robert A. Empedrad, in an advisory issued on Jan. 7, said the end of the moratorium was intended to bring about “fair and just competition in the delivery and conduct of training and assessment for Filipino seafarers.”

The moratorium covering training courses was issued in 2017 “in line with the proposed shift to the new rules and regulations in the accreditation of maritime training institutions, approval of courses and adoption of standards of mandatory training,” MARINA said.

In 2018, MARINA also suspended the acceptance of applications to accredit assessment centers, citing a review and revision of the rules and regulations for the process.

“MARINA assures the public that it continuously commits to produce globally competitive seafarers by maintaining the quality of maritime education and training in the country despite the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19,” the agency said. — Arjay L. Balinbin