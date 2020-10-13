Margot’s homer, catch carry Tampa Bay to 2-0 ALCS lead

MANUEL MARGOT slammed a three-run homer and made a spectacular catch to lead the Rays to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday in San Diego, giving Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Mike Zunino added a solo blast for the Rays, who are two victories away from reaching the World Series for the second time in the franchise’s 23-season history.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven ALCS is scheduled for Tuesday.

Carlos Correa homered for the Astros, who have scored three runs in the series while leaving 21 runners stranded.

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1) struck out 11 in seven innings. He gave up four runs (one earned) on four hits and a hit batter without issuing a walk.

Rays right-hander Charlie Morton (1-0) repeatedly pitched out of trouble while hurling five shutout innings. He allowed five hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out five.

Tampa Bay right-hander Pete Fairbanks served up Correa’s homer during his two innings. Left-hander Aaron Loup retired two batters and allowed a hit in the eighth, right-hander Ryan Thompson recorded the last out of the eighth and righty Nick Anderson worked out of a jam in the ninth to notch his first career postseason save. — Reuters