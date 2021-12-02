THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said Alfredo E. Pascual will serve as its president for 2022.

MAP said in a statement Thursday that Mr. Pascual will become the association’s 73rd president since its founding in 1950.

Mr. Pascual is currently the lead independent director at SM Investments Corp., Megawide Construction Corp., and Concepcion Industrial Corp.

“His board seats include nonprofits and other organizations, such as Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, FINEX Academy, University of the Philippines (UP) Foundation, Philippine Council for Foreign Relations, and the US-Philippines Society,” MAP said.

Mr. Pascual is also former president of the Rotary Club of Makati, an honorary member of Philippine-American Association of Scientists and Engineers (PAASE), and president of the global association of former employees of the Asian Development Bank.

Between 2011 and 2017, Mr. Pascual was the president and co-chair of the UP System. Prior to becoming the UP President, he was the alumni regent on the UP Board and also served as a trustee at the International Rice Research Insti-tute and Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

Other MAP officers for 2022 were Donald Patrick L. Lim, chief operating officer of DITO CME Holdings, Inc., vice-president; Wilson P. Tan, chair and country managing partner of SGV & Co., treasurer; Romeo L. Bernardo, manag-ing director of Lazaro Bernardo Tiu & Associates, assistant treasurer; Marianne B. Hontiveros, managing director of CEO Advisors, Inc., secretary; and Alexander B. Cabrera, chair emeritus and environmental, social, and governance leader of Isla Lipana & Co. and PwC Philippines, assistant secretary.

Other MAP governors are Cielito F. Habito, chair of Brain Trust, Inc., Meliton B. Salazar, Jr., president of PHINMA Education Network; and Rogelio L. Singson, president and CEO of Metro Pacific Water. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave