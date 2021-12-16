Every institution commits to fulfill its financial goals and obligations, and one of the strategies to attain such objectives is through investments. While the concept of investing is associated with returns, it does come with risks. In an economic climate where uncertainties linger, businesses need a trusted partner to help them find the best available investment opportunities.

Manulife Investment Management and Trust Corporation, or Manulife IM (Philippines), works with institutions in the Philippines by understanding their needs and providing tailored investment solutions, harnessing the company’s global and century-long experience in investments.

“For any investor, whether it’s individual or institutional, it’s important to consider that it’s never too early to start investing,” said Aira Gaspar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife IM (Philippines). “Investing helps organizations achieve many corporate goals.”

According to Gaspar, institutions invest for varied reasons like income generation, wealth creation, capital growth, and funding contractual obligations.

Appropriate investment outlets are determined by the investment objectives of an institution and its capacity and willingness to take risks, said Gaspar. In addition, the pandemic has shown that there is no single asset class that outperforms across market cycles, which underscores the value of diversification given that local bond and equity markets can move in the same direction.

“We work with our clients by recommending solutions that are aligned with their investment objectives,” Gaspar shared. “This is an essential process for us so we recommend investment solutions that will address their needs. We seek better outcomes through active asset allocation, supported by fundamental research. We also aim for deeper diversification and create tailored solutions for our clients,” she added.

Institutions may consider investment solutions offered by Manulife IM (Philippines) that cover fixed income, alpha-focused equity, and multi-asset solutions. The company’s specialist teams leverage the local expertise of over 600 investment professionals and offices across 18 geographies, as part of the Manulife Investment Management Group.

Manulife Investment Management is part of a global financial institution that has been protecting investor assets since 1887. Currently, Manulife Investment Management has US$492 billion in assets under management.

With its access to Manulife’s global investment management capabilities, Manulife IM (Philippines) has launched many first in the market investment solutions since starting its operations in 2017. The company is the first trust corporation to offer income-paying unit investment trust funds (UITFs) that invest offshore and are available in Philippine peso and US dollar share classes.

It is also the first and only trust entity that offers UITFs that invest in Asia-Pacific REITs, global REITs, global preferred securities, and India equity. This year, the company became the country’s first trust entity to offer a UITF that provides access to a global healthcare strategy.

Manulife IM (Philippines) holds its place as one of the top investment houses in the country, as recognized by leading Asia financial magazine, The Asset, at the 2021 Benchmark Research Awards.

Through Manulife iFunds, its online investment platform, Manulife IM (Philippines) has enabled its clients to conveniently manage their UITF investments, especially when the pandemic started. Manulife iFunds allows retail clients to open an account, add funds, do regular top-ups, switch and redeem their UITF investments online.

Given the needs of the current times, Manulife Investment Management will continue leveraging and maximizing digital platforms to inform clients of crucial market developments and investment options to help them grow and diversify their investment portfolio.

Manulife IM (Philippines) will also continue building its track record of launching differentiated and customized investment solutions for its clients, drawing from Manulife’s global investment capabilities.

Gaspar assured: “Manulife is well-positioned to offer our clients alternative ways of generating income through asset classes that are not as sensitive to shifts in interest rates to help them reach their financial aspirations.”

