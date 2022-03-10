MANILA WATER Co., Inc. said it is preparing to tap Laguna de Bay, deep wells, and the Marikina River during the dry season in response to low water levels at Angat Dam, the capital region’s main source of water.

With the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and the National Water Resources Board, Manila Water said it will ensure “continuous water supply even during peak demand periods.”

On Wednesday, the water level at Angat Dam was 194.57 meters. Its normal operating level is 212 meters.

Manila Water said it will maximize sourcing from the 100 million-liter-per-day (MLD) Cardona Water Treatment Plant, which draws water from Laguna de Bay. It said deep wells are expected to provide an additional 115 MLD. It will also operate treatment plant drawing water from the Marikina River.

Operational adjustments include backwash recovery and water pressure management across the East Zone, Manila Water’s concession area.

If needed, Manila Water said additional water may be sourced from Alat Dam, which feeds the La Mesa Reservoir in Quezon City. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson