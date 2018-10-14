Manila FAME takes new directions

1 of 2

THE 68th Manila FAME fair is set to showcase products by more than 360 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), present innovations in the use of bamboo, and take on digitalization.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Mission (DTI-CITEM), the event showcases Filipino creativity and craftsmanship with participating fashion, home, lifestyle brands, as well as, products from homegrown artisans in regional groups.

The country’s biannual design and lifestyle event will be held on Oct. 19 to 21 at the World Trade Center in Pasay city.

“Manila FAME stands as a platform for both small and established enterprises to penetrate the international market. The trade show provides exporters with the opportunity to meet with international trade buyers, importers, retailers, wholesalers, and merchandising agents,” DTI-CITEM executive director Pauline Suaco-Juan said in a press release.

GOING DIGITAL

At this month’s exhibit, the Artisans Village section includes fashion, home décor, gifts, and furniture products from Antique, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Northern Mindanao, and Marawi City.

Manila FAME is also providing a digital platform for exhibitors to be accessible to buyers through an enhanced website experience when visiting the Touchpoint tab on the official website.

“What you will see is a way of telling stories in another medium that we haven’t previously done in Manila FAME, because the primary medium has always been through trade shows. We live in a digital world, we recognize that there is a need for exhibitors and buyers to keep that connection for the rest of the year,” Ms. Suaco-Juan told BusinessWorld during the press preview on Oct. 12 at the LRI Design Plaza in Makati city, noting that many of exhibitors do not have social media accounts or websites. “If the companies cannot do it on their own, then Manila FAME should be able to offer that service.”

The website provides the list of exhibitors and contact information. It highlights stories of the products through photos and videos.

BAMBOO

The Design Center of the Philippines, in partnership with the Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA), explores additional applications of bamboo to showcase its versatility through the organization’s Bamboo Extreme program. Executive director of the Design Center of the Philippines, Ria Matute said that the current display focuses on bamboo and the “new concept of mobility.”

The display will include bamboo bikes for children and adults, and a pedicab.

The third edition of the Design Commune: Nude+ will showcase products of 90 companies that went under product development. Curated by Tes Pasola, the special setting covers 180 square meters with 40 tables surrounded by off-white and ivory, pale pink, and other skin-toned products that Ms. Pasola described as “color forecasts for 2019.” The showcased products will be segmented to focus on markets in Europe, the USA, and Japan.

With these innovations, Ms. Suaco-Juan hopes that the upcoming Manila FAME continues to build and strengthen the design community.

For more information, visit www.manilafame.com/. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman