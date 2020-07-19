Manila FAME 2020 trade show canceled in favor of digital

THE Department of Trade and Industry’s export promotion arm is cancelling the 71st Manila FAME trade show as it shifts to digital promotion activities.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), promotes Philippine export goods and services through various events, including trade fairs. The group had canceled its events in the first half.

Manila FAME, which was scheduled for October, focuses on design and lifestyle products.

CITEM in a statement Friday said the cancellation is due to health and safety considerations following a survey of stakeholders.

CITEM will instead launch a Manila FAME digital platform in October.

“While the physical Manila FAME will not push through this year, we are exploring various opportunities and platforms online and are eager to have you onboard as we tap into Manila FAME 2020’s digital prospects,” CITEM Executive Director Paulina Suaco-Juan said.

“In a situation like this… (with governments enforcing) travel restrictions, quarantine regulations, and social distancing measures, we are turning to digital and its ability to promote Filipino artisanship (to target) tested and untapped markets around the world on a 24×7 basis.”

CITEM prior to the lockdown set a $336 million target for export orders across all its events for 2020, including targets of 18,000 trade inquiries and 9,000 unique buyers.

The center has been encouraging exporters to shift to online platforms after trade shows were canceled. — Jenina P. Ibañez










