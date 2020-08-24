Manila Doctors’ CSR arm offers free surgery for ovarian and uterine tumors

Manila Doctors Hospital is offering free surgery for ovarian and uterine tumors for indigent patients.

Ovarian and uterine tumors can be either benign or malignant. According to the World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases in the Philippines in 2018 was at 141,021, with 5,069 cases of ovarian cancer and 4,048 cases of cancer of the corpus uteri (the main body of the uterus).

Aside from offering free surgery for ovarian and uterine tumors, the hospital’s corporate social responsibility program also covers the treatment of thyroid problems, cataracts, cleft lips and palates, hernias, and gallstones. They are open to all indigent patients regardless of whether they reside in Manila—beneficiaries have come from all corners of the country, including Batanes and Sulu.

The beneficiary selection process involves a free telemedicine consultation, discounted face-to-face consultation, and a phone interview with social workers. Once qualified, patients have to undergo preoperative diagnostic tests for medical clearance before being scheduled for surgery.

The program, dubbed WE SHOUT (Women Empowerment through Surgical Help for Ovarian and Uterine Tumors), is on its tenth year. Surgeries were previously scheduled every May and November. Due to COVID-19, however, the applications and surgeries are now done on a rolling basis. Screening for WE SHOUT is ongoing. For more information, send an SMS to the Manila Doctors OB-GYN Department at 0945 510 8217. — Patricia B. Mirasol









