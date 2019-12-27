Mandaluyong raising business tax and fees

MANDALUYONG CITY is increasing its business tax, mayor’s permit and other fees by around five percent next year after keeping rates unchanged for eight years.

According to Ordinance No. 750, S-2019, published Monday, the annual graduated and fixed taxes on businesses as well as the mayor’s permit fee, garbage service charge and sanitary inspection fee will increase by around five percent starting Jan. 1 next year.

Moreover, the rate for renewal of business permit will go up to 3.15% of total gross sales from three percent currently.

A check with the office of Mandaluyong’s Sangguniang Panlungsod showed the city did not increase taxes and fees since 2011.

According to Republic Act No. 7160, or the “Local Government Code of 1991,” local governments can adjust their tax rates no more than once every five years but should not “exceed 10 percent of the rates fixed under this Code.”

The new ordinance amends certain provisions of Ordinance No. 484, S-2011 or the revenue code for the City of Mandaluyong (2011).









Affected sectors include manufacturers, exporters, importers, assemblers, wholesalers, distributors or dealers of goods, retailers, contractors, owners of food establishments such as cafés, cafeterias, ice cream and refreshment parlors, restaurants, carinderias and food caterers, real estate dealers and lessors, banks and other financial institutions, dealers in securities and foreign exchange dealers, owners and operators of amusement and vending machines, and amusement places, among others. — B. M. Laforga