THE PAGE behind the recent tagging of Facebook users in malicious videos that led to downloading malwares has been removed and its administrators have been sanctioned, the Department of Justice–Office of Cybercrime (DoJ-OOC) announced on Wednesday.

The cybercrime office said it has received confirmation from Facebook’s Asia-Pacific legal team that the page associated with the malicious tagging has been taken down and those behind it have been appropriately dealt with.

“We encourage everyone to report similar incidents in the future to DoJ-OOC for immediate and appropriate action,” the office said on its Facebook page.

Many of the Facebook users who were tagged flagged the anomaly on their own pages and warned their network of friends on the social media platform.

“Introduction or transmission of viruses, such as malwares, to and interference in the functioning of computer systems are prohibited acts under Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,” DoJ-OOC said. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago