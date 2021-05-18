Malayan Insurance Co., Inc. recently partnered with a digital marketplace for easy access to insurance protection for the Filipino public.

The Yuchengco-led non-life insurer has partnered with Kwiktech Insurance Brokerage Inc. (Kwik.insure) last month making available five of its insurance products on the digital platform.

These popular insurance products are namely: comprehensive motorcar insurance Auto Master, personal accident insurance with covid19Vital Cover, Dengue Cash assistance product, personal accident insurance Family Relief, and a personal accident insurance product for women called Stela SHIELD.

Kwik.insure provides an easy and reliable online insurance platform where customers can compare insurance products and find the policies best suited for their needs.

It also aims to become the most valuable insurance technology (Insurtech) company in Southeast Asia. Kwik.insure is supervised by the Insurance Commission (IC). Customers can simply download their mobile application to get started on their insurance policy purchases. Kwik.insure has a dedicated claims assistance team that is always available for policyholders as well as a knowledge hub to help customers understand insurance concepts better.

Using the Kwik.insure app also makes it safer for the customers health-wise as this eliminates the need to go out and buy insurance policies during this time of Coronavirus 2019 (Covid19) pandemic. Malayan Insurance partnered with the online insurance platform to be able to give more access to Filipinos to world-class insurance protection with the convenience provided by digital technology.

In partnering with Kwik.insure, Malayan Insurance further pursues its mission of providing the insuring public with the best non-life insurance protection, and fair and prompt settlement of valid claims at all times.

“We are very happy with our partnership with Kwik.insure. Now, we can cover more Filipinos with insurance protection,” said Malayan Insurance vice-chairperson Yvonne S. Yuchengco.

Malayan Insurance is the leading non-life insurance company in the Philippines.