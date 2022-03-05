This March 2022, Malayan Colleges Laguna, A Mapúa School launches the Hybrid Flexible “HyFlex” courses that allow students to choose whether to attend classes face-to-face or online synchronously or asynchronously.

The hybrid flexible, or HyFlex, course format is an instructional approach that combines face-to-face (F2F) and online learning. Each class session and learning activity is offered in-person, synchronously online, and asynchronously online. Students can decide for each class or learning module how to participate.

On-site classes can be threatened by climate change, natural disasters (including tropical depression, floods, and earthquakes), health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other disruptions. When campus reopens, students still face a range of uncertainties surrounding health and safety, financial concerns, and travel issues, among others.

The Malayan Colleges HyFlex model will maintain educational and research activities as the circumstances of a given disruption or personal concerns unfold. It also allows students to choose different learning modalities that work better depending on proximity to campus, work and family commitments, and other factors.

In HyFlex courses, students can choose from one of three participation paths:

Participate in face-to-face class sessions in-person (in a classroom) Participate in face-to-face class sessions via video conference (Zoom and MS Teams) Participate fully asynchronously via MCLLearning Management System (LMS) powered by Blackboard Learn (BBL)

The system will make available to students all class meetings and materials online or in-person, during or after class sessions. Regardless of the path taken, all students will achieve the same learning objectives.

Malayan Colleges Laguna has outfitted its classrooms with video cameras and distributed microphones to create hybrid learning environments (“HyFlex Classrooms”).Video conference software such as Zoom, and MS Teams connects in-person and remote students to the synchronous learning sessions .All video conference sessions are recorded and uploaded to the MCL’s LMS powered by BBL.

“Our goal in offering HyFlex classes is to reduce learning barriers by providing equitable access and meaningful learning opportunities for all our students,” said Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo, President of Malayan Colleges Laguna. “Our HyFlex classes reconceptualize the learning experience and rethink how students engage with their teachers, learning content, and peers,” he added.

Selected HyFlex courses will start in the 3rd Term of A.Y. 2022-2023 (March 2022) during the implementation of limited face-to-face classes. All relevant courses will utilize the HyFlex approach starting A.Y. 2022-2023 (August 2022).

“HyFlex classes would be precious as it gives flexibility even if you don’t intend to use them most of the time,” said a 3rd year engineering student.

“The ability not to be in school that day for whatever reason yet still get the information needed to do well in my class is great. In addition, I can access the learning modules and materials, participate in forums, and read and reply to posts from my professors and classmates anytime, at my convenience.”

Learn more about unparalleled flexibility in learning. Visit mcl.edu.ph/mcl-hyflex for more details.

