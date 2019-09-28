NETFLIX’s award-winning series The Crown launched its second season on Dec. 8, continuing the series’ exquisite narration of Britain’s history through the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown Season 2 shows the queen’s younger years as the monarch and her family live through the 1950s and the swinging ’60s.

“Season 2 picks up from 1956 and continues with the Suez crisis and it then goes from 1956 to 1963,” Andy Stebbing, the series’ co-producer, said in an interview at the series’ main filming location, Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, England.

As in the first season, the show’s producers wanted to depict Britain’s major political events in painstaking detail but were quick to point out that the series is “not a documentary” but a “character-driven drama” written by Peter Morgan, the show’s creator.

“The detail is probably what makes it so good and so watchable. We’re trying to show our audience what it’s like being part of the royal family, so the detail is incredibly important, especially to get the [historical] events right. We spend a lot of time trying to get the detail right, from the costumes to the actors, even down to the extras — from the footman to the number of horses there were in the real event. But then sometimes it is good to deviate from that as well,” Stebbing said.

To show how much work goes into making The Crown, Stebbing, along with the show’s supervising art director Mark Ragget, costume designer Jane Petrie, costume coordinator Jo Bradley, and textile artist Louisa Sorrentino, gave a group of visiting journalists a tour of the show’s production sets at Elstree Studios.







