myToyota levels up on mobile experience

AS THE COUNTRY’s bout with the pandemic seems to be far from over, companies continue to improve on their business models in order to adapt to the changing definition of what is normal. Local car companies have strengthened their online presence more than ever, and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) remains among the leaders in offering their customers more convenient ways to own and maintain a vehicle.

In case you haven’t heard, TMP just recently launched its newly upgraded myToyota app. The application is completely free, and can be downloaded from either AppStore or Google Play. What this latest version of the app does is allow Toyota customers to manage all their vehicle needs and requirements — say, schedule a vehicle for servicing, order parts upgrades or even renew a car’s insurance plan — without having to physically visit a dealership.

Meanwhile, new or potential customers can use myToyota to explore TMP’s current vehicle lineup and view their features and their prices without having to leave the safety of their homes. This is basically available through the app’s “online showroom” which offers a 360-degree virtual viewing of any of TMP’s available vehicles, alongside a complete listing of each of its specifications.

And the fun part for car shoppers is that one can now better visualize what his or her future car would look like, via virtually building and personalizing his or her Toyota vehicle. This can be easily done through the app’s vehicle configurator, which displays a complete listing of each vehicle type’s available color options, applicable accessories, and the like.

Moreover, a financing calculator is also available in order to provide the customer with an idea of what his payment options might look like. And should the client wish to proceed with directly communicating with a Toyota dealer, the app also facilitates direct inquiries to specific dealers and also provides all dealers’ contact information. Directly chatting with dealers’ representatives via the app is also possible.

If you’re already a Toyota vehicle owner, you can also order car accessories — like new wheels, car covers and luggage trays — or service packages, and even schedule your regular PMS visits, via the app. Once your order is placed with just a few taps, you can even indicate your preferred delivery schedule and track the status of your order. The app also enables customers to inquire about used cars and Toyota’s vehicle trade-in programs.

TMP First Vice-President Sherwin Chualim shares, “Now more than ever, the need for accessible products and services is more crucial to better serve our customers’ needs. Part of our commitment to providing ever-better products and services is continuously improving the customer experience — from inquiring about your dream Toyota, acquiring and taking care of your vehicle, and moving on to your next Toyota — through any one of our 71 Toyota dealerships nationwide or through our amplified digital touchpoints.”

Sherwin further emphasizes, “With the new myToyota App, life with Toyota is made easy, worry-free, and happier in a tap.”

Interested customers may register to Toyota’s new portal by visiting www.toyota.com.ph/mytoyota.