Keeping and reliving experiences through vivid images becomes more possible with the cutting-edge technologies conveniently integrated within smartphones. As technology continues to advance, people can expect to take clearer and more photographs of their memories saved in their devices.

The newly-released vivo X60 redefines the practice of mobile photography for users. Thanks to the collaborative efforts and powerful technology of leading optics expert ZEISS, every experience captured by vivo X60 will be viewed with excellent quality.

With the various enhanced photography functions and features built-in vivo X60, users can pose for a portrait, shoot a landscape, capture a live event, or record a video easier and more creatively.

Well-defined focus

Users interested in portraits surely understand the significance of focus in cameras because portraits, by definition, are depictions centering on a subject.

Suitably, the X60 contains an HDR Super Night Portrait feature, which generates an image to have a sharp focus on a subject against a softly blurred background. It also provides users the ability to create crystal-clear portraits even in a low-light setting. With this feature, therefore, night portraits or close-up shots can strikingly display the user’s artistic touch.

Light at night

Some photographers and enthusiasts seek to make dramatic effects drawn from dimly-lit scenes. With the Extreme Night Vision 2.0 included in the X60, users can keep on taking photos even at night. The feature gives a massive f/1.79 aperture and a high-precision noise reduction algorithm, which contributes clarity in images despite being photographed in the dark.

Capture every move

There are interesting events that happen and end in a blink of an eye. To ensure that users can still hold on to fascinatingly quick moments, the X60 has motion detection through its range of scene modes such as ProSports, Kids Snapshot, and more. This feature allows users to take perfect shots of memories occurring in a snap. Hence, it will be valuable for those who want to capture fast actions in sports or playful moments with their kids.

Film with stability

Watching films or clips should be a smooth experience. However, the recording of videos, at times, is a struggle when users have shaky hands.

Assisting users to shoot motion-stabilized videos, the X60 has an enhanced OIS and EIS feature that identifies X/Y/Z rotations while counteracting unwanted hand movements. It guarantees that users would watch their videos recorded with high quality and steady flow.

Overall, with the X60 series, users can generate better images and further sharpen their abilities in photography. Such innovation co-engineered by vivo and ZEISS offers an unparalleled mobile photography experience for professionals, enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to preserve noteworthy experiences in finely-made photos.

Never miss a moment by capturing them with the exceptional photography features of the vivo X60. For more details on this new smartphone, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X60/ or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The X60 is now available for purchase at P34,999, in all vivo stores nationwide and via vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.