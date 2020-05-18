Makati FC takes football academy online

FOUND ITSELF having to adjust in how it does its affairs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the people behind Makati FC said they do not mind such, knowing that doing so would allow them to continue their mission and vision as an organization.

Among the changes they have made is taking their football academy online, conducting training digitally for young players which they describe as the new norm for now as the country deals with the highly contagious respiratory disease.

“As we wait and hope for things to get back to normal, Makati FC, together with our top coaches who have been dedicating their time, energy and knowledge, have carefully designed an online training course for our athletes,” said SeLu Lozano, Makati FC CEO, of their decision to tap the online platform.

Under the program, Makati FC still aims to deliver on its promise of a holistic approach in teaching that optimizes the overall growth and development of its youth athletes and boosts overall confidence.

It covers the teaching of football skills through target-based, specific online drills and puts emphasis on body strength and conditioning as well as lectures and open discussions with players and coaches.

And Makati FC’s efforts are getting positive response as those who are taking part in the online program are very appreciative of the lessons they are being shared with.

“The MFC (Makati FC) training is awesome and the coaches are super cool,” shared Duke Punzalan, one of the participants in the online training.

“Thank you MFC for making this happen and for giving our boys the opportunity to continuously do what they love,” Duke’s father, Denmark, for his part, said.

Makati FC is drawing from its four decades of experience as a group in furthering the growth of the sport in the country.

Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, it had to cancel its usual training setup since March 13 to ensure the safety of the athletes, coaches, parents and its staff.

For more details, visit Makati FC’s Facebook page and Instagram account @MakatiFC. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo

















