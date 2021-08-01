By Arjay L. Balinbin, Senioir Reporter

AN ELEVATED walkway with at-grade bike lanes along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Northbound and Quingua Street, connecting Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) Buendia Station (Northbound) to Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Bus Depot, is expected to start full operations next year, the Transportation department said.

The Makati-BGC Greenways project is expected to be fully operational by the “third quarter of 2022,” according to a document obtained from the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

It said the detailed architecture and engineering design process is “ongoing.”

The project involves the development of pedestrian networks to connect Makati to BGC through covered, elevated walkways and bike lanes.

The department said the first phase of the project will run from MRT-3 Buendia Station (Northbound) to BGC depot.

The DoTr and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) have signed a memorandum of agreement for the planning, implementation and funding of the project, which is included in the overall Metro Manila Greenways Project.

The project will be financed by the DoTr’s budget. Some P962 million was downloaded to BCDA to implement the project.

“P952.1 million was remitted to the Bureau of Treasury last 30 March 2020 (as authorized by the) Bayanihan to Heal as One Act,” the department also said.

“P9.9 million remains as the balance to be used as the consultancy fee of the detailed architecture and engineering design,” it added.

The department said the project hopes to promote walking and cycling, reduce congestion, improve road safety for all users, help businesses along the greenways corridors, increase tourism and recreation potential, and promote social inclusiveness and improve health.