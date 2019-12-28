Advertisement

Majority of Filipinos welcoming 2020 ‘with hope’

PHILSTAR/EDD GUMBAN

MAJORITY OF Filipino adults are entering 2020 “with hope rather than with fear,” according to the Fourth Quarter 2019 Social Weather Survey.

In the survey conducted from December 13-16, 96% of respondents gave the positive outlook, up from from 92% in 2018 and matches the record-high level in 2017.

The December 2019 survey also found that 33% of Filipinos made New Year’s resolutions, 13 percentage points lower than the 46% in 2017.

Of the 33%, only 3% said that all or nearly all of their New Year’s resolutions have been or will be fulfilled.

In 2017, of the 46% who made New Year’s resolutions, 6% said all or nearly all of them have been fulfilled.

Among those who expected a “happy Christmas” this year, 97% have hope for the New Year, slightly lower than the 98% in 2017. — Genshen L. Espedido

