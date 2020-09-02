Maharlika FC now part of PFL; Global FC license suspended

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

NEWLY FORMED TEAM Maharlika Football Club is the latest addition to the Philippines Football League (PFL) after its license to operate was approved by the local governing body for the sport.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced it had granted a provisional license to Maharlika FC, which would allow the latter to participate in the 2020 season of the PFL.

Also announced was the 90-day suspension of the license of Global Football Club (FC) for its failure to settle its overdue payables to its players and staff.

Founded by former Philippine Azkals member Anton Del Rosario, Maharlika FC will be the sixth team set to see action in the fourth season of the PFL, targeted to begin by the second week of October.

It joins Kaya FC-Iloilo, Mendiola FC 1991, Stallion Laguna FC, United City FC and the Azkals Development Team as the official squads for PFL Season 4.

Maharlika FC said it is very excited to compete in the PFL, banking on its roster of “former Azkals players, ex-pros and a few youth guys.”

Among its latest signings is many-time, national player Misagh Bahadoran.

“They are a very enthusiastic group and I see great potential with them because they have a vision which is aligned with ours. The way they plan to market their club will also help bring awareness and following to the league aside from their competitive attitude,” said PFL Commissioner Coco Torre of the league’s new member.

The PFL started its return to activities on Wednesday after months of waiting because of the coronavirus pandemic, with modified team workout and training at the PFF Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Maharlika FC is set to begin its training after undergoing RT-PCR/Swab Test scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, as part of the guidelines put up for a successful return to football activities.

The on-field training is to be conducted under strict health and safety guidelines in accordance with the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) issued by pertinent government agencies.

GLOBAL FC

Meanwhile, the PFF said it has suspended Global FC’s license for 90 days to give it time to settle all outstanding payables to its players and staff.

The local football governing body also issued a warning that failure to comply by Global FC would result in the revocation of the club’s PFF license for PFL Season 2020 and ineligibility to compete in the league or apply for a renewal of club license.

Global FC is in hot water for being remiss on its financial obligations since the coronavirus pandemic started in the country and even prior.









