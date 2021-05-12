A MAGNITUDE 5.8 earthquake struck north of the island province of Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday morning, with various intensity levels of up to 4 felt in the parts of the capital region.

There were no casualties or major infrastructure damage reported in Occidental Mindoro, located off the southwestern side of mainland Luzon.

The regional police office’s spokesperson, Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, said there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths from their field units.

“No recorded damage to properties and casualties during the said

earthquake,” she said in a message via Viber.

The province’s disaster risk management office also did not report any damage or casualties.

The tremor was recorded at 9:09 a.m. with a depth of 106 kilometers. Its epicenter was near the town of Abra De Ilog.

Intensity 5 was felt in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro; Calamba City; Calatagan, and Calaca in Batangas.

Intensity 4 was recorded in other parts of Batangas, Bataan, and Manila City.

Other cities in Metro Manila recorded intensity 3, including Makati, Muntinlupa, Mandaluyong, Pasay, Pasig, and Quezon City. — with a report from Emmanuel Tupas/PHILSTAR