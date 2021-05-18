CAVITE-BASED esports company LuponWXC has been in existence for half a decade now, tapping on collective passion in charting a path to continued growth.

Founded by popular esports personality Nico “KuyaNic” Nazario in 2015, LuponWXC has steadily built its standing in the local gaming scene as a “specialist” in broadcasting esports tournaments and promoting game streamers.

It is a development that Mr. Nazario takes pride in, considering the many challenges they had to hurdle early on, including in building up their reputation as an organization.

“I’m happy with the way things are going for Lupon. Truth be told, there was a time that I thought of giving it all up. We had to prove ourselves first to be where we are right now. But through our group’s passion, we were able to push forward and eventually things stabilized,” said Mr. Nazario in a recent media conference.

He went on to say that they are still eyeing further expansion, maybe even venturing outside of gaming, to propel the group moving forward and grow the industry some more.

Part of the push for expansion is the group close to completing its main gaming facility in General Trias, which will house teams of game streamers and esports athletes.

LuponWXC also got added dimension recently with multi-awarded actor and long-time gamer Paulo Avelino coming on board.

Mr. Avelino, apart from having the same passion of growing the local gaming scene, would like to share his experience from being part of production and the media industry with the end view of eventually taking LuponWXC to the mainstream.

“I see the industry becoming big,” said Mr. Avelino also at the media conference. “We at Lupon really want to help strengthen the esports industry in the country for all stakeholders now and for the future.”

Mr. Nazario shared that LuponWXC is keen on joining the Philippine Electronic Sports Organization (PeSO), the country’s recognized federation for the sport, so as to align their group’s program with the association’s thrust and contribute their share in promoting the sport.

“When I heard of PeSO and talked to the people there, it struck me that we have to be part of it. And we’re just waiting for the go signal for us to join the association,” he said.

For more information on LuponWXC, check its official website at www.luponwxc.gg, or follow facebook.com/luponWXCofficial on Facebook and @luponwxc on Instagram. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo