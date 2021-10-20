Affordable housing used to mean scrimping on common amenities, but it was only until Vista Land’s Lumina Homes launched its master-planned communities with its signature multi-purpose hall.

The hall—far from the small “clubhouse” in other subdivisions—has a stage and can host sports tournaments and other regular community events like pageants and general assemblies.

All these years, Lumina Homes has built communities that not only cater to the essential needs of its homeowners, but also create a true social connection among them, just like a traditional Filipino neighborhood. Through a complete amenity center where residents can grow relationships, Lumina aims to bring a community that they can be proud, and that they can share to the younger generations.

To further fulfill this commitment, Lumina Homes unveiled a bigger and more encompassing amenity center called Espacio, literally a space where the community can enjoy various activities for different ages—its very own “plaza” so to speak.

Espacio will feature Lumina’s famous multi-purpose hall, a shuttle terminal, and will be surrounded by open spaces filled with mini gardens, a play area and a jogging path. The outdoor amenity will encourage homeowners to safely go out, walk or jog, and pursue a healthy and active lifestyle.

There will also be a community center which can accommodate important offices such as a Health Center, Day Care Center, Senior Citizen Center, and Barangay Center. After the pandemic, residents will no longer need to travel to the city hall or send little kids to nursery schools outside the Lumina Homes community.

For entertainment, there’s Tambayan ni Juan, which takes after the idea of a “night market.”

The al fresco food area will allow homeowners to set up kiosks for food and other items to sell. While eating or shopping, residents can enjoy live performances and exhibitions once it is safe to hold events and gatherings.

Residents can easily go to the Tambayan ni Juan and Espacio’s other exciting features through the shuttle service with a designated terminal at the community center. This transportation service also helps residents travel to and from certain drop-off points within the town or city.

An in-house property management group will maintain Espacio, assuring the residents and guests’ safety during their visit. Aside from CCTV cameras installed in different areas of the amenity center, health and safety protocols, such as regular sanitation, social distancing, and wearing of face masks and face shields, shall be strictly enforced.

Soon, Espacio will be available in Lumina’s new projects and new phases and expansion for existing communities. Situated at the heart of the communities, Espacio promises to pulse life into affordable—and rewarding—housing such as Lumina Homes.

For more information on Lumina Homes, contact (0917) 629 6523 or visit our official website at www.lumina.com.ph.

