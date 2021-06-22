Loxon Philippines, Inc. (LPI), one of the country’s leading specialty engineering contractors of fully integrated building management systems for the protection of life and property, would like to announce the appointment of Jonathan A. Esmerio as its new President. He assumed the top post following the retirement of Company Founder, Ed C Esmerio. Ed will remain to be the Chairman of the Loxon Group of Companies, Loxon Limited (Hong Kong), and Loxon Philippines, Inc. He is also the Chairman and CEO of Loxon Wandset, Incorporated which anchors its business in architectural aluminium and glass to create modern, eco-friendly, and safe building envelop systems.

“I am confident to leave LPI under the very capable hands of Jon who brings with him a wealth of experience having served in a variety of roles within the Company. His proven track record, deep expertise, and accomplishments in the construction industry will enable him to steer LPI into even greater heights,” said Ed C. Esmerio.

Jon has been with the Company since 2001 and served as its Chief Executive Officer prior to his appointment. Described as a transformational leader, he takes an active role in ensuring LPI consistently delivers operational and service excellence. He has undergone extensive training overseas in the modern discipline of building protection and risk management and keeps himself abreast with the latest technologies and innovations advancing the industry. Jon graduated with a degree in BS Industrial Engineering from De La Salle University and completed the Corporate Finance Diploma Course in Ateneo de Manila Graduate School. He is scheduled to take the Eliminate Obstacles to Growth by Recognizing and Overcoming Challenges Course of Harvard Business School in the first quarter of 2022. He is concurrently President of ECE Prime Holdings, Inc., which has interests in the property sector.

As an advocate for sustainable development, he is excited to promote the latest technology in fire suppression systems, the Nohmi NN100, which employs clean agent nitrogen gas resulting in zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and zero global warming potential (GWP). With most companies moving towards digitalization, the Nohmi NN100 offers maximum protection to an organization’s data center in an eco-friendly manner.

Loxon Philippines, Inc. was established in 1983 and was the first in the industry to achieve ISO 9002:1994 certification. The Company continues to be driven by its unwavering commitment to quality and professionalism and today operates a Risk-Based Quality Management System under ISO 9001:2015.

LPI enjoys a long-standing relationship with its overseas partners in Japan, United States, Spain, Canada, Singapore, and Australia who continuously provide marketing support and technical assistance. To date, it is responsible for the installation of different types of systems in over one thousand major establishments across the Philippines such as commercial and residential buildings, hotels, malls, airports, schools, manufacturing facilities, telecommunications facilities, and power plants.