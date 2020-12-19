Looking for gift ideas for the holidays? Give your loved ones peace of mind

The year has not gone according to plan for anyone. If nothing else, 2020 highlighted how unpredictable life can be, and many Filipinos had to live with the weight of that uncertainty. In the worst cases, many have lost jobs, even their lives.

Yet, the Filipino spirit is nothing if not resilient. Given the current state of affairs, celebrations are all the more meaningful, and with the holiday season right around the corner, there is no better time to spread joy among loved ones and ease their worries.

This is why award-winning life insurance provider FWD is offering Filipinos the most fitting gift to end the year: a convenient, affordable, and accessible way to give your loved ones peace of mind.

FWD’s Set for Health and Set for Tomorrow Short Term Cover insurance plans are now available for online purchase at shop.fwd.com.ph, joining the lineup of best-value protection products for a wide variety of financial goals.

Set for Health is the only multi-claim critical illness insurance plan available online in the Philippines, that rewards you for staying healthy and covers you up to P1,000,000. Set for Tomorrow Short Term Cover is the only life insurance plan with rewards that you can buy online and provides coverage up to P5,000,000. Both plans are entitled to exclusive rewards of an FWD Card issued by Security Bank with zero maintaining balance and 1-year unlimited consultation at The Medical City Ortigas.

Interested customers can avail the benefits of cost, convenience, speed, safety, and service in one site, via an end-to-end online purchase platform—from discovery to application, to payment to the issuance of policy. Customers can also make payments based on their preferred option, via credit card, debit card, or GCash.

FWD’s online shop provides ease and simplicity to customers through a seamless process that can be done in 5 minutes. No lengthy medical questions. No medical exams. Transparency of product details is ensured, with all information available for customers right at the tips of their fingers.

FWD Life Insurance Corporation (FWD Insurance), part of pan-Asian FWD Group, had recently been honored at two prestigious international insurance awards for their leadership in technology and innovation in the insurance industry. FWD Insurance won the Digital Insurance Initiative of the Year at the 5th Asian Banking & Finance Insurance Asia Awards (IAA) while the International Data Corporation’s Financial Insights Innovation Awards (IDC-FIIA) 2020 named FWD Group as Best New Insurer in Asia.

To learn more, visit shop.fwd.com.ph.