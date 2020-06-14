Local basketball community mourns passing of pioneering coach Jorge

THE LOCAL basketball community is mourning the passing of respected and pioneering coach Nicanor “Nic” Jorge, who died in his sleep on Saturday. He was 78.

Mr. Jorge was considered a pillar in Philippine basketball, particularly in the push for grassroots development for the sport that saw him founding the Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center (BEST Center) in the late 1970s.

The BEST Center since its founding has become the go-to basketball clinic for many who wanted to develop their game, some of whom went on to become stars in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) like Jerry Codiñera, Benjie Paras, Jun Limpot, Chris Tiu and Kiefer Ravena.

A product of the University of the Philippines, Mr. Jorge coached the Fighting Maroons when he was just 21 years old.

He also was the coach of the Philippine team that competed in the 1978 FIBA World Cup held here in Manila.

Mr. Jorge paraded his coaching skills as well in the PBA, coaching the Galleon Shippers and Manhattan Shirtmakers in the early 1980s.

He was a steady presence in the local basketball scene in the last 40 years.

Apart from overseeing the operations of the BEST Center, Mr. Jorge was secretary-general of the Basketball Association of the Philippines and a founding board member of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBP).

Mr. Jorge was also a strong supporter of women’s basketball.

TRIBUTES POUR IN

With the kind of impact he had on local basketball, tributes to Mr. Jorge poured in once news of his passing came out.

Tributes came from organizations he had been part of, former basketball students and parents of those who took part in the BEST Center.

UP, SBP and the PBA celebrated his life and mourned the loss of a “valued” family member.

Former national team coach Chot Reyes highlighted how a true advocate of grassroots Mr. Jorge was.

“So many have spoken about grassroots development. He went out and did it. #RIP Coach Nic,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My story is unique because of this man. Coach Jorge, thank you for believing in me ever since I was young- ever since I started basketball. BEST Center Sports Inc. was my very first introduction to Philippine Basketball, where I developed all my fundamental basketball skills and understanding of the game,” Filipino-American female player Ella Fajardo, for her part, wrote on her Facebook page.

“Your immeasurable [sic] amounts of love and support towards my family will never be forgotten, for because of you, my sisters and I wouldn’t be the student athletes that we are today. Rest in Peace Coach, your legacy will be continued through us athletes,” added Ms. Fajardo, who is making waves in the basketball scene in the United States and represented the Philippines in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup last year.

For Michael Papa, whose son was of the many products of the BEST Center, Mr. Jorge’s contribution to basketball is immeasurable and thanked the coach for providing a platform for aspiring players to develop themselves not only on the court but also outside of it.

“Thank you Coach Nick Jorge… I [dreamt] of being there at the MILO BEST gym. But that dream I gave to my son Nathan Josh Papa. Rest in Peace,” Mr. Papa wrote on Facebook.

Mr. Jorge is survived by wife Marilyn, children Nick, Veronica and Victor, and Monica and grandsons Niccolo and Enzo. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









