THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) named Carlos Chan, chairman of the Liwayway group of companies, as MAP Management Man of the Year for his “business acumen and management qualities.”

MAP said it confers the award to individuals involved in business or government “who have attained unquestioned distinction in the practice of management” and to those who have contributed to nation-building.

Mr. Chan was commended for being able to transform a local business into an international company that is globally competitive. He owns the chips and candy manufacturing brand, Oishi.

Mr. Chan was also reappointed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte as one of the country’s special envoys to the People’s Republic of China.

MAP commended him for setting an example to Filipino managers with his integrity as well as “professional leadership in his management career in both private and public sectors.”

Mr. Chan was also recognized for “his leadership role in the substantial contributions of the Liwayway group to national development through technology improvements, product development, skills training, job creation, and income generation.”

MAP said Mr. Chan is an epitome of the “Filipino entrepreneurial spirit,” noting that he has demonstrated patriotism “by carrying the Philippine flag with pride in all his business operations abroad.” It added that he has inspired Filipino managers as he climbed from his humble beginnings by putting in the work with perseverance and discipline.

The association said it awards individuals after a “thorough, stringent selection process.”

MAP has only recognized 45 other individuals as the MAP Management Man of the Year in the five-decade history of the award. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte