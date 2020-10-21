Lithuanian basketball system focus of coaching confab

ONE of the more successful basketball systems in international competition, Lithuanian hoops will be the focus of an online coaching seminar this weekend.

Organized by LGONZ Corner in partnership with Samahang Basketbol sa Pilipinas Coaches Academy, SBP NCR-North and Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines (BCAP), the seminar, entitled “Introduction to Lithuanian Basketball System,” will have Dr. Mindaugas Baliciunas, Director – International Basketball University, Lithuania, as guest speaker.

Mr. Baliciunas will draw from his vast experience in various roles in sports, particularly basketball, and share them with participants to widen their coaching knowledge.

Joining Mr. Baliciunas in the seminar on Oct. 24 as guest panelists are BCAP president Louie Gonzalez and SBP Coaches Academy director Jong Uichico.

Lithuania is currently the eighth-ranked team in the world and a steady contender in international basketball wars.

In the last FIBA World Cup in 2019, it wound up in ninth place, earning a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The Introduction to Lithuanian Basketball System seminar takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed over Sports On Air and 3B Hoops Facebook and YouTube pages.

The event is supported by the International Basketball University Philippines and José Rizal University Athletics Office and Gatorade. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo