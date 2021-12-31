Companies raised a record P234.48 billion at the stock exchange in 2021 to beat the previous high of P228.33 billion set In 2012, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) said on Friday.

“We are pleased that more companies chose to raise funds through the PSE. Their confidence in the stock market made it possible for us to achieve this record capital raising number,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon said in a statement.

The local bourse said the record capital raising is on the strength of the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in its history and real estate investment trust (REIT) listings.

It also highlighted the year’s eight IPOs, 11 follow-on offerings, four stock rights offerings and eight private placements.

The PSE index ended the year in the red, down by 211.93 points or 2.9%, to close at 7,122.63. Year to date, it dipped by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the broader all shares index shed 10.6% year to date, after it ended the year at 3,818.12 points.

For 2021, the daily average value turnover was at P9 billion, higher by 22.5% than last year’s P7.35 billion average.

Foreign investors were net sellers by P2.32 billion, lower than the P128.57-billion net foreign selling recorded the previous year. They were also responsible for 36.1% of the trading value turnover, while the rest were accounted for by their local counterpart, the PSE added.

Participation of retail investors also improved at 31.1% from 18.2% and 26.9% in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

“The active participation of local retail investors will likely continue to next year especially as we expect the upcoming IPOs to attract new investors. While this is a much welcome development, we also hope to see the gradual return of foreign funds to the Philippine stock market,” Mr. Monzon said.

PSE will open 2022 with the back-to-back IPO of Haus Talk, Inc. and Figaro Coffee Group, Inc.

Haus Talk plans to hold its offer period on Jan. 3 to 7, while its listing on the small, medium, and emerging (SME) board of the PSE is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, Figaro is set to make its stock market debut on Jan. 24, instead of its supposed debut on New Year’s Eve.

The exchange is also hosting its first-ever Investment Expo on Jan. 29 and 30, 2022. — Marielle C. Lucenio