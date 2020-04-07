Limited work for 13 rail projects allowed

THE government will allow “limited work” for 13 rail projects amid a lockdown in Luzon to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday.

An inter-agency task force made up of Cabinet secretaries had approved the request of the Department of Transportation to allow limited work including rail replacement for MRT-3, whose operation had been suspended.

The task force asked the agency to limit personnel use, provide accommodations and shuttle services and regularly disinfect workplaces, shuttles and temporary shelters.

The agency must also monitor workers’ health especially for COVID-19 symptoms and enforce social distancing measures and proper hand hygiene. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















