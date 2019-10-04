Limited variant of modern Jeep now on sale in PHL 1 of 3

A THOROUGHLY contemporary interpretation of an iconic mid-20th century vehicle has been in the market since 2015. Last week, one of the model’s 2018 versions was introduced in the Philippines.

Released by the local distributor of Jeep — Auto Nation Group, Inc. (ANG) — was the Renegade Limited 4×2, a compact crossover SUV that’s a modern, luxurious take on the rugged, totally utilitarian model from which it could trace its origin — the World War II-era vehicle that came to be known as the Jeep.

The Renegade Limited should not be confused with the previous generations of ladder frame-propped Jeep Renegades. The present Renegade is totally car-based and car-like as it shares its underpinnings with other small models made by Fiat — to which the Jeep brand belongs.

As a premium-spec crossover, the Renegade Limited has a cabin with a six-point-adjustable driver’s seat, a front passenger seat that can be configured four ways, Jeep’s (and other Fiat brands’) fourth-generation Uconnect multimedia system with six speakers and a seven-inch touch screen display integrating Apple Carplay, automatic dual-zone air-conditioning, a USB port and aux-in jack, ambient LED illumination, and plenty more modern kit. Its safety features include advanced brake assist, hill-start assist, a speed limiter, next-generation air bags (there are six), and collision warning, among others.

ANG said the Renegade Limited also “boasts of some firsts in the premium compact SUV segment,” citing the vehicle’s class-leading ground clearance of 210 millimeters, speed-sensing power door locks, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, and Lane Sense Departure Warning Plus.

Still sporting the brand’s trademark seven-slot grille, the Renegade Limited’s exterior is marked by 17-inch alloy wheels and halogen head lights fitted with daytime running lamps. ANG offers eight color choices for the vehicle.









Powering the model is a 1.4-liter engine that, with MultiAir Turbo (the same one used in other Fiats, like the 500) makes 135 hp and 230 Nm. This transversely mounted engine is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, which drives the car’s front wheels.

The Renegade Limited sells for P2.190 million.