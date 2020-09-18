Lima Water assures Batangas customers of enough water supply

ABOITIZ-unit Lima Water Corp. assured that there is enough water supply to meet the demands of 117 industrial manufacturing companies at the Lima Technology Center in Batangas, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement Friday, Lima Water General Manager Hazele Manalo said it is the company’s goal to ensure ample clean water and effective waste management for the continuous business operations of its locators.

“Now more than ever, it is important for us to ensure that our locators have ample clean water and effective waste management to curb the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Ms. Manalo said Lima Water takes seriously its responsibility to provide adequate and clean water for the long-term in Batangas.

The company said it continues to uphold environmental and regulatory standards in sourcing water and treatment of used water prior to discharge.

Its water supply comes from its own deep well sources and reservoirs, while also promoting responsible use of water to its clients.

In August, Lima Water received accreditation from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as an environmental testing laboratory.

It also claimed to be the country’s first industrial park water service provider to receive such accreditation.

Lima Water serves Lima Technology Center, one of the biggest industrial parks in the country, which houses some of the biggest multinational manufacturers. It has a production capacity of over 10,500 cubic meters of water daily and has wastewater treatment capacity amounting to 26,000 cubic meters per day. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









