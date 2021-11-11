Lighting is one of the most essential elements when decorating a business space. It can help set the tone and mood that will beautifully radiate within the whole area and achieve every business owner’s interior design goals. Whether it be formal lighting for offices or rustic-looking for restaurants and other smaller businesses, the right lighting can go a long way in providing you the visual appeal as well as the functionality you’d want to get. So, here are the types of lighting solutions from Alphalux that you can consider for different kinds of commercial spaces:

Hanging lights for outdoor dining area

Hanging lights offer a subtle yet creative way to add value to your outdoor dining spaces. It can give off a homer and an interesting feel that can uplift the whole ambiance of the place. Aside from its timeless aesthetic, hanging lights also offer additional safety within the area especially during nighttime.

Chandeliers for hotel lobbies

Lobbies are an essential part of any hotel. It is a multi-functional space where they receive guests and also where people can relax and chat. Install a flashy and majestic chandelier at the center of the lobby to set an opulent tone for the rest of the space. This will help achieve an inviting ambiance where guests can feel safe and welcomed.

Table lamps and sconces at hotel rooms

Just like any other room, hotel rooms need to have a sense of comfort where guests can get the rest that they need. Place table lamps or sconces on each side of the bed to incorporate a warm and homier vibe around the rooms. These types of lighting can also provide a sufficient source of light for guests who prefer to sleep with the lights on without causing eye irritation.

Pendant lamps for coffee shops

Pendant lights are a must-have decorative piece in coffee shops. They provide a fancy yet versatile option that can be styled alone or layered in different heights. This type of lighting comes in a variety of designs, shapes, and finishes that allow you to create a unique design that suits your taste and needs.

A resort’s post lamps

Post lamps bring out a dramatic take in lighting fixtures. It helps intensify and add visual value to a landscape making it a great lighting option for resorts. Post lamps are also made to withstand rough weather conditions while sophisticatedly illuminating pathways and open spaces.

Recessed downlights in office spaces

Recessed downlights offer equal amounts of illumination and give off a wider-looking space, perfect for office areas. It is also a space-saving lighting option with a minimally elegant design. If you have a low ceiling office space, recessed lighting is a top-notch choice.

Ceiling lamps in banquet halls

Wide and open spaces like banquet halls require an adequate amount of lighting to brighten the whole space. Opt for ceiling lamps that offer sufficient brightness while also having polished-looking designs. Ceiling lamps provide a quick aesthetic upgrade perfect for spaces used for formal events.

Spotlight for mini boutiques

If you have limited space in your business area like boutiques, spotlights make an excellent lighting option. These are adjustable, neat-looking, and offer focused lighting perfect for a more dramatic feel around your boutique. Spotlights can also serve as an accent light for items you want to highlight.

