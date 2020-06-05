LGUs, pop-up/mobile markets distribute P5.8 billion worth of produce

LOCAL government units (LGUs), farmers’ cooperatives and associations, and community leaders bought P5.8 billion worth of farm and fishery products that were included in food relief packs or sold in temporary markets to address disruptions in the food supply, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

“We commend more than 750 Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita outlets and communities, and 425 LGUs that procured P3.45 billion and P2.38 billion, respectively, of various products from more than 15,000 individual farmers and fishers,” Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said in a statement.

Mr. Dar said almost P2 billion worth of palay and rice were bought by LGUs to give away to their constituents.

Their produce purchases included P193 million worth of poultry, livestock, and meat products; P94.6 million worth of vegetables, fruit, and other crops; P92.3 million worth of fish and aquaculture products; and P870,000 worth of farm inputs such as corn and seed.

The DA said the LGUs bought directly from 277 farmers and 100 farmers’ cooperatives and associations.

In addition, 14,864 individual farmers and 3,156 farmers’ groups sold 161 million kilograms of assorted farm and fishery produce worth P3.45 billion, through the DA’s Kadiwa outlets, barangays, and communities.

According to the DA, the Kadiwa marketing program has benefited around 1.3 million households nationwide, adding that the products sold under the program are cheaper than those sold in public markets.

“The increasing sales of Kadiwa shows that more farm and fishery producers are participating in our cause to address the food requirements of consumers,” Mr. Dar said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









