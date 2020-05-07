LGUs buy P1.58 billion worth of farm produce during ECQ

LOCAL government units (LGUs) have bought P1.58 billion worth of agricultural products from farmers and fishermen for distribution to their constituents since the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine on March 15, the Department of Agricuture said.

LGU purchases include palay, (unmilled rice), rice, corn, vegetables, fruit, pork, chicken, fish, and spices, which they package for distribution to vulnerable citizens.

“Around 245 LGUs heeded our call to patronize the products of our farmers and fishers and make these part of food packs distributed to their constituents. This number is certainly growing as we speak,” Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said.

“It is the DA’s job to ensure enough supply of food in the country. Our LGUs can count on us to link them to our food producers, while they help us market farmers’ produce and provide every household with adequate and affordable food,” Mr. Dar said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















