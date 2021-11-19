The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it will hand out awards to local government units (LGUs) and provinces it deems the most competitive at the ninth Regional Competitiveness Summit on Dec. 7.

In a statement Friday, DTI Competitiveness Bureau Director Lilian G. Salonga said the city of Manila ranked as the most competitive Highly Urbanized City, according to the department’s Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) rankings for 2020.

Manila posted an overall score of 65.98 points, followed by Davao City with 60.04 and Pasay City with 58.65.

In the statement, Ms. Salonga also clarified that the City of Manila’s recent social media post on its selection refers to last year’s ranking. The DTI has yet to compile its list of awardees for this year.

The 2021 Regional Competitiveness Summit next month will be streamed on the DTI’s Facebook page.

Other awards to be handed out are the Hall of Fame selection, Most Competitive Province, Most Competitive Component City, and Most Competitive First to Second, Third to Fourth, and Fifth to Sixth Class Municipalities.

“We hope that as we move forward, more LGUs, national government agencies, private sector and academic communities will continue to support and help us build a brighter future,” Ms. Salonga said. – Bianca Angelica D. Anago