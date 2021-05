BAYERN Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller’s 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equaled last week.