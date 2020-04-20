León Gallery to hold Summer 1 of 3

LEÓN Gallery is pushing through with its 2020 Summer Online Auction on April 25, 11 a.m. It will be held at its official website.

“In these unusual times, one of the challenges is how to maintain a sense of normalcy and, more important, a sense of optimism. In spite of the trying times we need to get back to our routine and enjoy our simple pleasures without forgetting our generosity and resolve,” said a statement from León Gallery.

Guest-curated by couturier Pepito Albert, interior designer Jonathan Matti, and interior and lighting designer Mark Wilson, the auction features 374 items including artworks by National Artist for Visual Arts Fernando Amorsolo, Lee Aguinaldo, Macario Vitalis, Angel Ulama, Patrick Gläscher, Leeroy New, and Claudio Bravo. It also includes fine jewelry from the Margarita Cojuangco collection, chinaware and pottery, and furniture and antiques.

Part of the proceeds will go to Helping Women & Others (HWAO) Foundation.

To view the online catalogue, visit https://en.calameo.com/read/00465630529ddd423e427. To register to bid, visit https://leonexchange.com/. For more information, visit https://leon-gallery.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/LeonGalleryMakati/. — MAPS


















