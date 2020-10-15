Lenovo introduces new Yoga laptop

PC AND SMART DEVICE company Lenovo has introduced the newest entry to their convertible Yoga line, the premium Slim 7i Carbon, targeted towards “always-on-the-go business leaders, entrepreneurs, and millennials.”

The 13.3-inch, 966-gram laptop is said to only offer featherweight portability, but also “military-grade durability” after it went through “strict in-house reliability test and nine military-grade tests for durability,” according to a press release.

“Whether it transforms the way people use technology or a faster way of getting things done so they can focus on what truly matters — the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a testament to Lenovo’s mission to continuously break innovation boundaries and deliver smarter technology for all,” said Peter Yeung, general manager for consumer business of Lenovo Asia Pacific, in the release.

The announcement of the new Yoga laptop follows Lenovo launching its new cloud-based Software as a service (SaaS) called Lenovo Device Intelligence meant to help diagnosing PC issues and predicting potential system failures before they occur. The company also introduced new entries to its ThinkBook, ThinkPad, and ThinkVision lines, the lines targeted towards small, medium businesses and professionals.

The Yoga 7i Slim Carbon comes with a proprietary multi-layer carbon fiber coating that makes the device lighter by 47% and 25% more durable, with an easy-to-clean, anti-fingerprint finish.

Within, the laptop is powered by the Intel Evo platform which assures “a laptop that is co-engineered, designed and verified for exceptional responsiveness, as well as a lasting battery life with fast charging capabilities.”

The device contains 11th generation Intel Core processors, Intel Wifi 6, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and is capable of lasting through 15 hours of video playback or 13 hours of “all-day office productivity.” Fifteen minutes of charging can also provide two hours of use.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has more than 91% active area ratios and a 2560×1600 Quad HD display, and 300-nit brightness. It also has 100% sRGB color gamut and supports Dolby Vision HDR imaging enhancement and includes 2×2 Dolby Atmos-certified speakers.

As part of its privacy features, the device has Glance by Mirametrix, which recognizes when the user is looking away and automatically blurs the on-screen content, and sends posture notifications if the user gets too close to the screen.

Pricing and availability of Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon will be released on Oct. 26. — Zsarlene B. Chua