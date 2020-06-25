Lenovo extends premium warranty service

By Zsarlene B. Chua, Senior Reporter

LENOVO has extended its premium warranty service from two years to three years on select devices from its IdeaCentre, Yoga, ThinkPad and Legion lines “to better support their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic” bought from July 1 onwards, according to a company release.

“The pandemic has disrupted day-to-day operations and pushed everyone to set up mobile working arrangements which leads to additional wear and tear to devices. Hopefully, with the added year of maintenance in our Premium Care service, our customers can spend their money on more essential goods in these trying times,” Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines President and general manager, said in the release.

The premium warranty extension will allow its customers to access the services of Lenovo technicians 24/7 via phone, chat, e-mail or WhatsApp and allows “comprehensive support for hardware, peripherals, and software,” on-site repair on the next business day, and annual PC health check.

The devices covered by the free premium care warranty are: IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3i, IdeaPad Slim 5i, IdeaPad Flex 5, IdeaPad Flex 5i, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Legion 5, Legion 5i, Legion 5pi, Legion 7i, Legion Tower 5i, Yoga Slim 7, Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga C940, IdeaCentre 3, IdeaCentre Gaming 5i, and IdeaCentre AiO 3. Note that the extension only covers purchases from July 1 onwards.

Those who want to extend their warranties but do not fall within the criteria mentioned above may still do so for a price: the extension from two-year premium care to three-year premium care is at P5,300, while Lenovo devices currently under the two-year carry-in warranty can upgrade to the three year premium care warranty for P9,100. Users are allowed to extend their warranties up until six months before the expiration of their outstanding device warranty.

For more information on Lenovo’s premium warranty, visit Lenovo on Facebook facebook.com/lenovophilippines/ or via WhatsApp at +63 23953354. You can also visit https://www.lenovo.com/ph/en/premium-care.

NEW ENDORSER

Aside from the announcement of their premium care warranty extension, Lenovo also announced last week the newest endorser for their ThinkBook line, actress and beauty queen Aya Fernandez.

The ThinkBook is Lenovo’s business laptop line and Ms. Fernandez was chosen as the face of the said line because “[the line in]many ways it reflects her work life and pursuit of personal advocacies,” according to a separate release.

“Our devices are designed to redefine productivity with instantaneous response, making the line well suited to the young generation — tech-savvy, driven, and diverse. Aya not only embodies this spirit with fierce passion but goes beyond expectations by balancing all her roles and responsibilities at the same time. She inspires people to work hard and work smart in achieving success, which is one of the main goals of Lenovo’s smarter technology,” said Mr. Ngan in the release.

In line with Ms. Fernandez’s launch as the new ThinkBook ambassador is the launch of the ThinkBook 15, a lightweight device that “doesn’t compromise style for function.”

The device is said to “integrate the convenience of a consumer laptop with professional grade features and performance,” as it comes pre-installed with Skype for Business with designated Hot Key for easier video conferencing. It also has a privacy shutter for its webcam and an integrated fingerprint reader on the power button.

Battery life is said to last for up to 12 hours and comes with 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and houses up to 24 GB memory and up to 2 TB storage. It also come with either Intel UHD graphics or AMD Radeon 620 discrete graphics with 2GB GDDR5 VRAm “for an immersive visual experience,” said the release.

The ThinkBook 15 also includes Intel Optane Memory Module said to allow faster access to frequently used business applications, and the Trusted Platform Module which enables Windows 10 security features and encrypts user data.

The ThinkBook 15 is priced at P53,329 according to priceprice.com.

Other ThinkBook variants are ThinkBook 14s, ThinkBook 14, and ThinkBook 13s. All ThinkBooks come with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), anti-glare display, narrow bezel, and up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor.









